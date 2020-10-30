Ridley (foot) is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It seems the wideout got good news from both X-rays and an MRI, with the Falcons hoping to have him back for Week 9 against the Broncos. It'll help to have 10 days between games after a Thursday contest, but Ridley nonetheless figures to show up on the injury report next week. He was forced out of Thursday's win over Carolina after 23 snaps, catching three of four targets for 42 yards before his departure.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: X-rays return negative•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Won't return Thursday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Leaves game with injury•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Scores another TD in Week 7•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Cleared for Week 7•