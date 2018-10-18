Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Doesn't participate Thursday
Ridley (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley was active at various points during the session, warming up, stretching with the training staff, and catching passes from quarterbacks, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. However, the activity wasn't enough for Ridley to receive a 'limited' designation. With a bone bruise of his left ankle in tow, any practice reps that he fits in Friday or Saturday may be determined by pain tolerance.
