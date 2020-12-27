Ridley reeled in five of nine targets for 130 yards, losing seven yards on his lone rush attempt during Sunday's 17-14 loss to Kansas City.

Ridley attracted four more targets than any other Falcon during Week 16, posting his fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving output in the process. The third-year wideout continued to produce gaudy numbers Sunday with Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive for a third straight contest, as he has averaged 139 receiving yards per game with two touchdowns since Week 14. Ridley has attracted nine or more targets in six consecutive appearances, as he draws a matchup against Tampa Bay to close out 2020. The 26-year-old racked up 10 catches for 163 yards and a TD when the division rivals faced off Week 15.