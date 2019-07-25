Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Expected back Saturday
Coach Dan Quinn expects Ridley (hamstring) to be ready for the Falcons' next four-day block of practices, which begins Saturday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.
The hamstring injury Ridley sustained Thursday is being characterized as a tweak, and the fact that the wideout could be back at work as soon as Saturday would seem to confirm the minor nature of the issue.
