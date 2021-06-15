Ridley, who underwent what has been described as minor offseason foot surgery, is "pretty sure (he'll) be ready" for the start of training camp, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

While Ridley is not practicing at this time, he has been present at the Falcons' facility rehabbing, working out and participating in walk-throughs. With Julio Jones no longer in the mix, Ridley profiles as the team's clear-cut top wideout, a context that solidifies his already high-volume role in Atlanta's offense.