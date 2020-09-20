Ridley caught seven of a team-high 10 targets, collecting 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 40-39 loss to Dallas.

The Alabama product is enjoying a prolific start to the 2020 campaign, as he has now led the Falcons in targets over each of the team's first two outings of the year, picking up an outstanding 16 catches, 239 yards and four touchdowns in the process. Rampant touchdown production is nothing new for Ridley, as with two touchdowns Week 1 against the Seahawks, he tied Julio Jones for the most receiving TDs (19) through a player's first 30 games as a Falcon. Atlanta has put up an astronomical 90 pass attempts through its first two outings of the year, indicating that Ridley may continue to provide immense value so long as he can stay healthy. The slate becomes more difficult in Week 3, however, as the Falcons host a Bears defense that has allowed just one receiver to go over 65 yards thus far this season.