Ridley hauled in three of five targets for 37 yards, adding one rush for three yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.

Ridley has exceeded 70 yards on two occasions thus far in 2018 (Week 3 and Week 9). In the weeks following those two outings, the rookie receiver has seen a 68 percent reduction in terms of receiving output (91 combined yards in games following 146- and 71-yard displays). It's possible that opposing defenses are keying on the explosive Ridley, as he's averaged 5.5 targets in the "comedown" games, compared to 8.5 targets in his two 70-yard receiving performances. We may normally expect a rebound here, but facing one of the NFL's most resistant pass defenses in Dallas (under 220 passing yards allowed per game) keeps Ridley in fantasy flex territory for Week 11.