Ridley (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Meanwhile, Julio Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice. Ridley could see a couple extra targets if his teammate doesn't play, though his numbers have actually been a bit better in the games Jones has played this year.
