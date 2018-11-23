Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Four scores in two games against Saints
Ridley corralled eight of 13 targets, putting up 93 receiving yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 31-17 loss to New Orleans.
Ridley has feasted on the Saints' bottom five pass defense, with four of his eight touchdowns this season coming against New Orleans. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has featured the rookie wideout as a focus of the game plan when facing the Saints, with Ridley averaging 10.5 targets per game in those contests, compared to five targets per game in all other appearances. A frightening matchup looms in Week 13, with Atlanta hosting Baltimore, a team that's been dominant against opposing receivers in 2018. The Ravens have held opposing wideouts to a 55.3 percent catch rate (NFL-best), while also ranking top five in yards and receptions surrendered to the position.
