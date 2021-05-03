The Falcons exercised Ridley's $11.12 million team option for 2022 on Monday, Gaby Moran of Atlanta's official site reports.
Atlanta likely didn't have to think too hard about whether to extend Ridley's rookie contract to a fifth year after he emerged as one of the NFL's top wideouts in 2020. Following a pair of promising campaign to begin his career, Ridley earned second-team All-Pro honors last season after amassing 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. Ridley and Julio Jones will remain locked in as the Nos. 1 and 2 options in some order in a prolific Atlanta passing game that was only bolstered this offseason with the addition of No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts, widely viewed as one of the top pass-catching tight end draft prospects in recent memory.
