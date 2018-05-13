Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Getting look as kick returner
Ridley received repetitions returning kickoffs and punts on the first day of Falcons rookie minicamp Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The fact that an electrifying player like Ridley is seeing action on special teams is fitting due to Andre Roberts, one of the team's primary kick returners from a year ago, departing to join the Jets during free agency in March. "We got a chance to see him (do) a variety of things, and that will continue through OTAs," head coach Dan Quinn said Friday, "The first impression was that I recognized the competitor that he was because he wanted every rep." Ridley has played both in the slot and on the outside as a receiver during rookie minicamp, but if he does continue to vie for the returner opening, he will be contending with Justin Hardy, Marvin Hall and Reggie Davis.
