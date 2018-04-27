Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Going to Atlanta
The Falcons selected Ridley in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 26th overall.
Ridley (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) is a slight and overaged prospect who will turn 25 in December, but he also has the speed, quickness, and route-running ability to still project as a fine WR2-slot receiver sort of prospect in the NFL. On a Falcons offense with only Justin Hardy at slot receiver and a lack of speed aside from Julio Jones, Ridley looks like a good fit and could even pressure Mohamed Sanu for the distinction as the team's WR2 behind Jones. With a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and a 6.88-second three-cone drill after an accomplished Alabama career, Ridley has a better profile for immediate contributions than most rookie receivers. Whether he establishes himself as a mainstream fantasy asset depends on how much heat he puts on Sanu.
-
Seattle surprise with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen? Dave Richard...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...