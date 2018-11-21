Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Good to go for Thanksgiving Day
Ridley (thigh) practiced fully Wednesday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Ridley's thigh issue was never thought to be a major worry, but his availability to avoid even a questionable tag heading into the Thanksgiving Day matchup provides further confidence in his health. The wideout enjoyed his best outing of the season in the Falcons' previous meeting with the Saints in Week 3, finishing with seven receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets.
