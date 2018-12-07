Ridley (hand/elbow) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Green Bay, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley has posted impressive peripheral numbers as a rookie, namely 9.1 yards per target and a 16 percent touchdown rate. That said, he's tallied his eight TDs in five different games and surpassed 50 yards receiving just five times in 12 contests. A productive outing is very possible this weekend against a Packers defense that has conceded 165.6 receiving yards per game and 17 total touchdowns to wideouts in 12 outings this season.