Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Good to go for Week 14
Ridley (hand/elbow) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Green Bay, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Ridley has posted impressive peripheral numbers as a rookie, namely 9.1 yards per target and a 16 percent touchdown rate. That said, he's tallied his eight TDs in five different games and surpassed 50 yards receiving just five times in 12 contests. A productive outing is very possible this weekend against a Packers defense that has conceded 165.6 receiving yards per game and 17 total touchdowns to wideouts in 12 outings this season.
