Ridley (foot/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Ridley's two injuries limited his activity in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the fact that the Falcons aren't even labeling him as questionable for the Week 13 contest implies that neither the foot nor the ankle issue is a significant concern. Fellow wideout Julio Jones (hamstring) was also unable to practice in full at any point this week, and though he's listed as questionable, he too expects to play. During the Falcons' Week 11 matchup with New Orleans, Ridley and Jones combined for a modest seven receptions for 119 yards, but the wideout tandem could be in store for bigger games in the rematch with the Saints down starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (knee).