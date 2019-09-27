Play

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Good to go

Ridley (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before closing out the week with a full session. He should be fine to handle his usual role, coming off receiving lines of 8-105-1 and 1-6-0 the past two weeks.

