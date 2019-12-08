Play

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Has abdominal injury

Ridley experienced abdominal pain during Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his departure in the third quarter, Ridley had a team-leading five catches for 76 yards and one touchdown. If he's unable to return, his absence will open up reps for the likes of Russell Gage, Christian Blake, Justin Hardy and Olamide Zaccheaus behind top wide receiver Julio Jones.

