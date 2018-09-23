Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Has career day against New Orleans
Ridley had a team-high seven receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns, but the Falcons fell short in overtime against New Orleans by the score of 43-37 on Sunday.
With his explosive performance Sunday afternoon against the Saints, Ridley becomes the first rookie receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 to record three touchdown receptions in a single game. The No. 26 pick had 100 receiving yards by halftime, largely due to a 75-yard touchdown catch with two minutes to go in the second quarter -- Atlanta's longest play of the season to date. Ridley and the Falcons' high-powered passing offense take on the Bengals in Week 4, and a secondary that allows 282 passing yards per game.
