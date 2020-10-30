Ridley has been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ridley went down Thursday at Carolina, holding his left foot at the end of a catch. While he was able to walk off the field under his own power, he didn't return to the contest. An ensuing X-ray was returned negative, and an MRI also didn't "show much," so the wide receiver is considered day-to-day. With more time than normal to prepare for the Falcons' next game Nov. 8 against the Broncos, Ridley has a good chance to miss no more time due to injury.

More News