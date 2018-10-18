Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Headed for limited practice
Ridley (ankle) is expected to return to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Ridley already had his MRI come back clean, and the belief in Falcons camp is that he is dealing with a bone bruise. The fact that the rookie is getting in reps Thursday is encouraging, but his practice status will still be something to monitor throughout the week. Both he and fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip) are a bit banged up, but an extra day certainly helps their chances of suiting up Monday night against the Giants.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...