Ridley (ankle) is expected to return to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Ridley already had his MRI come back clean, and the belief in Falcons camp is that he is dealing with a bone bruise. The fact that the rookie is getting in reps Thursday is encouraging, but his practice status will still be something to monitor throughout the week. Both he and fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip) are a bit banged up, but an extra day certainly helps their chances of suiting up Monday night against the Giants.

