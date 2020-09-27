Ridley caught five of his 13 targets for a total of 110 receiving yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to Chicago.

As Julio Jones sat with a left hamstring strain, Ridley dominated the target share, attracting more than double the targets of Atlanta's No. 2 option, Olamide Zaccheaus (six). Had the third-year receiver been able to register a touchdown Sunday, he would have joined Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, Jerry Rice, and Dwight Clark as the only players in NFL history to start a season with three 100-yard, one-TD games. Safe to say, Ridley is red-hot heading into a Week 4 matchup against a Packers defense that surrendered the second-most receiving TDs to opposing wideouts Weeks 1 and 2.