Ridley caught eight of 10 targets for 105 yards and a score in Sunday's 24-20 win over Philadelphia.

Ridley and Julio Jones both saw double-digit targets and both put up huge games on a night where the Falcons' run game was non-existent. The 24-year-old already has two touchdowns through two games after posting 10 in an impressive rookie campaign. With 16 targets through Week 2 (5.8 targets per game last year), it appears that Ridley has carved out a bigger role in the offense in his sophomore campaign, news that will please his fantasy owners heading into a matchup against the Colts on Sunday.