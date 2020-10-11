Ridley corralled eight of 10 targets for 136 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Carolina.
The third-year wideout accounted for over 60 percent of the Falcons' receiving yardage on the afternoon, while garnering four more targets than any other player on the team. Ridley was held without a reception during a Week 4 Monday night loss to Green Bay, but otherwise, his season-low in receiving is 109 yards. If Julio Jones (hamstring) is inactive for a second straight start Week 6 against the Vikings, Ridley will remain the clear No. 1 option in Atlanta's high-volume passing attack. Minnesota has been exposed by opposing WRs this season, allowing the fifth-most receiving yards to the position (816) entering Sunday.
