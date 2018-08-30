Falcons' Calvin Ridley: In uniform Thursday
Ridley is suited up for Thursday's preseason contest versus the Dolphins, Jason Butt of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
It's unclear if the Falcons will risk the health of their 2018 first-round pick in the exhibition finale, but Ridley has been up and down during three appearances, posting five catches for 59 yards, most of which was accrued on a 36-yard touchdown in preseason Week 2. With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu embedded as the top two wideouts and Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman known entities as receiving backs, Ridley may not receive a vast amount of targets to begin his career. Ridley's best bet to make an impact may be on kick returns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...