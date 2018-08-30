Ridley is suited up for Thursday's preseason contest versus the Dolphins, Jason Butt of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

It's unclear if the Falcons will risk the health of their 2018 first-round pick in the exhibition finale, but Ridley has been up and down during three appearances, posting five catches for 59 yards, most of which was accrued on a 36-yard touchdown in preseason Week 2. With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu embedded as the top two wideouts and Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman known entities as receiving backs, Ridley may not receive a vast amount of targets to begin his career. Ridley's best bet to make an impact may be on kick returns.