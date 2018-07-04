Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Inks contract
Ridley has agreed to terms with the Falcons, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 23-year-old's four-year contract (with a fifth-year option) is projected to be in the $10.9 million range.
Ridley, who the Falcons selected 26th overall in April's NFL Draft, will serve as a complementary option to star wideout Julio Jones, who is coming off an 88-catch, 1,444-yard season. Mohamed Sanu, who served as the Falcons' No. 2 receiver in 2017, is back with the team, but is not hard to imagine the promising Ridley overtaking him before long. In any case, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound rookie should carve out a role of import in the Atlanta offense from the get-go, thanks to his nice combo of speed and polished route-routing.
