Ridley has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The No. 26 overall pick paces the league with six receiving touchdowns coming into the weekend, and he joins Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Deion Jones as the only Falcons to win Rookie of the Month. Fellow wideout Julio Jones said that he wants to see Ridley to earn the honor every month this season, and there's a solid chance he kicks off October with a bang against the Steelers. It's a near certainty that one of the Crimson Tide standouts will go for 15-plus, facing off against a Pittsburgh secondary that has allowed the third-most PPR points to opposing wide receivers through Week 4.