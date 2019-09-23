Ridley recorded one reception for a gain of six yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Ridley's lack of production comes as a surprising dud after the second-year wideout compiled 12 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 1 and 2. He was truly the only main component of the Falcons' passing attack that Indianapolis was capable of holding down, as Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Austin Hooper all had six-plus receptions and more than 65 receiving yards. Week 4 presents a matchup against a Titans defense that is yet to allow an opposing wideout to exceed 80 receiving yards in a game this season.