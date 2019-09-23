Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Just one target in Week 3 loss
Ridley recorded one reception for a gain of six yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
Ridley's lack of production comes as a surprising dud after the second-year wideout compiled 12 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 1 and 2. He was truly the only main component of the Falcons' passing attack that Indianapolis was capable of holding down, as Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Austin Hooper all had six-plus receptions and more than 65 receiving yards. Week 4 presents a matchup against a Titans defense that is yet to allow an opposing wideout to exceed 80 receiving yards in a game this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley: MRI to come
How to react to Saquon Barkley's ankle injury? We'll know more after an MRI on Monday.
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...