Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Lands on injured reserve

The Falcons placed Ridley (abdomen) on injured reserve Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Ridley was knocked out of the Falcons' Week 14 win against the Panthers due to a lower abdominal injury, which is accompanied by a 3-to-4-week recovery timetable. With just three games left on the schedule, the team's hand has been forced, ending his second campaign. Despite playing three fewer games than his rookie season, Ridley posted a career-best 866 yards to go with seven touchdowns on 63 catches and 93 targets.