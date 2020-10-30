Ridley exited Thursday's game against the Panthers in the second quarter due to an apparent left foot injury, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ridley was briefly down on the field holding his left foot/ankle after making an intermediate catch, but he managed to walk off under his own power. He had secured three of four targets for 42 yards before exiting Thursday's contest. Russell Gage stands to see increased opportunities behind top wideout Julio Jones if Ridley can't return.