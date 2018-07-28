Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Leaves practice due to heat exhaustion

Ridley left Saturday's practice early with an apparent minor injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The injury is said to have been heat related and not believed to be anything serious. Should Ridley miss a string of practices, then concerns become valid. The Falcons' prized first-round pick is entering his 2018 rookie campaign with high expectations.

