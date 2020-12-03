Ridley (foot/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley maintained his activity for a second consecutive day, while Julio Jones (hamstring) followed up Wednesday's limited session with no practice Thursday. With Jones sidelined this past Sunday versus the Raiders, Ridley hauled in six of nine targets for 50 yards and a touchdown. Heavy volume could be in store for Ridley again Week 13 against the Saints if Jones sits out another game.