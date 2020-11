Ridley (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley sat out Week 9 due to a mid-foot sprain, but after Atlanta's ensuing bye, he reeled off five catches (on nine targets) for 90 yards in this past Sunday's loss at New Orleans. While the cap on his reps Wednesday may have been maintenance-related, he still has two more sessions to elevate to full activity before week's end.