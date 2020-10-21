Ridley (elbow) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Ridley has played through a variety of injuries this season, with an elbow issuing capping his reps in the first session of Week 7 prep. The issues haven't stopped him from producing, as he ranks top five in both receiving yards and touchdowns. He'll aim to get in a full session by week's end, at which point the Falcons may clarify his availability for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
