Ridley (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ridley was examined briefly by Falcons trainers during the Falcons' Week 14 loss to the Chargers, but he still handled 84 percent of the snaps on offense on his way to his second consecutive 100-yard effort. It appears a foot issue was the root cause, so his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on. Meanwhile, Julio Jones (hamstring) remained sidelined from practice Wednesday, and if he requires another absence Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ridley would be in line for another significant target count, assuming he's available.
