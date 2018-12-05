Ridley (hand/elbow) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Another week, another new injury. Two weeks ago, he dealt with a thigh concern before tearing up the Saints secondary on Thanksgiving to the tune of eight catches (on 13 targets) for 93 yards and one touchdown. Last week, he tended to ankle and elbow issues, only to post a 3-22-0 line on five targets this past Sunday against a staunch Ravens secondary. At the moment, Ridley is contending with hand and elbow injuries. Coming off the second-worst performance of his rookie campaign, yardage-wise, he'll be looking to bounce back Sunday versus an exploitable Packers defense that has allowed 13.5 YPC and 17 total touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 games this season.

