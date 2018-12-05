Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Limited by pair of injuries
Ridley (hand/elbow) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Another week, another new injury. Two weeks ago, he dealt with a thigh concern before tearing up the Saints secondary on Thanksgiving to the tune of eight catches (on 13 targets) for 93 yards and one touchdown. Last week, he tended to ankle and elbow issues, only to post a 3-22-0 line on five targets this past Sunday against a staunch Ravens secondary. At the moment, Ridley is contending with hand and elbow injuries. Coming off the second-worst performance of his rookie campaign, yardage-wise, he'll be looking to bounce back Sunday versus an exploitable Packers defense that has allowed 13.5 YPC and 17 total touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 games this season.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Neutralized in Week 13 loss•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Cleared to face Ravens•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Still limited in practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Dealing with pair of injuries•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Four scores in two games against Saints•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Good to go for Thanksgiving Day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...