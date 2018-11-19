Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Limited by thigh
Ridley (thigh) was a limited participant at Monday's walk-through, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Ridley has made a few appearances on Falcons injury reports this season, but he has yet to be a gameday inactive. Since his 146-yard, three-touchdown outburst Week 3, he's been a complementary option to Julio Jones in the passing attack, surpassing 50 yards receiving just two times in seven games. Overall, though, Ridley has posted an impressive 10.0 yards per target and seven TDs among his 39 receptions.
