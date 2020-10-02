Ridley (ankle/calf) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley didn't practice in any capacity Thursday, so Friday's limited session represents a tangible step in the right direction. It looks as though Julio Jones (hamstring) is trending in the right direction, and Russell Gage (concussion) was a full participant in practice, so the Falcons still have a shot at fielding a fully healthy receiving corps during Monday's contest in Green Bay. Ridley will have one more chance to increase his level of practice activity before the Falcons assign him an injury designation for Week 4 .
