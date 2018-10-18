Ridley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley made his presence felt throughout the session, taking part in warmups, stretching with the team's trainer (per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), and catching passes from quarterbacks (according to Jason Butt of The Athletic). All of Ridley's activity took place without a helmet and shells, though, so he still has a few steps to take before getting the all-clear to play through a bone bruise in his left ankle Monday versus the Giants.

