Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Limited in practice Thursday
Ridley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley made his presence felt throughout the session, taking part in warmups, stretching with the team's trainer (per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), and catching passes from quarterbacks (according to Jason Butt of The Athletic). All of Ridley's activity took place without a helmet and shells, though, so he still has a few steps to take before getting the all-clear to play through a bone bruise in his left ankle Monday versus the Giants.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Present at start of Thursday's practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Headed for limited practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Upcoming status uncertain•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Avoids major injury•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: MRI on tap•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Won't return Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...