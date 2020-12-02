Ridley (foot/ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley has regularly been limited at practice since sitting out Week 9 due to a mid-foot sprain, and D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that interim coach Raheem Morris said that the third-year wideout will handle his usual amount of reps this week. He was briefly forced out of last Sunday's win over the Raiders due to his foot/ankle issues, but managed to return just two plays later.