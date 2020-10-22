The Falcons listed Ridley (elbow) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Both Ridley and fellow starting wideout Julio Jones (hamstring) were limited in the Falcons' second practice of Week 7, but neither player looks to be at major risk of sitting out Sunday's game against the Lions. Jones' return from a one-game absence didn't prove too costly for Ridley in the Week 6 win over the Vikings. Though he was held under double-digit targets for only the second time all season, Ridley turned in another productive stat line (six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown).