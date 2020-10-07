Ridley (thigh/knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley has battled a number of lower-body injuries of late, with thigh and knee issues this week joining ankle and calf concerns from last week. After reeling off at least 100 receiving yards in each of the first three games of the season, he was blanked by the Packers this past Monday. On a positive note, Ridley managed to get in some reps Wednesday, while Julio Jones (hamstring) didn't practice at all. After Jones and Ridley, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus are the next wide receivers up for the Falcons.