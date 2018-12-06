Ridley (hand/elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ridley's reps were capped for the second day in a row, but there haven't been any reports suggesting his availability for Sunday's game against the Packers in serious jeopardy. Top wideout Julio Jones (foot) seems to be less healthy than Ridley, though coach Dan Quinn said he expects Jones will also be good to go for the Week 14 matchup. In the event Jones fails to progress as anticipated, Ridley and Mohamed Sanu would both see sizable boosts in their respective fantasy outlooks for the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories