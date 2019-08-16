Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Looks good in limited action
Ridley caught both of his targets for 28 yards during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets in Week 2 of preseason.
Ridley's participation in this contests suggests he's fully recovered from his late-July hamstring injury. Both of his catches came on Atlanta's opening drive. After flashing immense talent with 10 touchdowns as a rookie, the 2018 first-rounder is looking to find more game-to-game consistency in Year 2.
