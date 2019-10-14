Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Magnetized to end zone
Ridley caught four of six targets for 48 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals.
The second-year wideout is on one his characteristic touchdown outbursts, with four touchdown catches over Atlanta's first six games of the 2019 campaign. Ridley accounted for an even more impressive six touchdown-run between Weeks 2 and 4 of last season en route to a 10-touchdown output by season's end. The upcoming matchup against Los Angeles is a promising one for Ridley to build upon his scoring total, as the Rams has surrendered two 100-yard receiving outings, as well as touchdown passes to seven different players over the past three weeks.
