Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Making progress with hamstring
Ridley (hamstring) worked with the rehab group during Monday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley tweaked his hamstring Thursday and was held out of practice over the weekend. He took a small step forward Monday, but the Falcons aren't quite ready to put him back on the field for full-team drills. There hasn't been any suggestion that Ridley's injury is a major concern for the team.
