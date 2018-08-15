Falcons' Calvin Ridley: May get reps as returner Friday
Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Ridley will "likely" get a look as a kick returner in the Falcons' upcoming preseason game against Kansas City, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.
Ridley's speed and shiftiness with the ball in his hands not only lends itself to him being successful as a slot receiver, but those same abilities also make the 23-year-old a candidate to become the Falcons' primary kickoff and punt returner in 2018. Marvin Hall and Ito Smith were the team's kick returners in the preseason opener against the Jets last week, neither managing to break 25 yards on three combined attempts. Special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong stated earlier this week that the coaching staff will likely have to assess all four preseason contests before reaching a verdict on who will serve as the primary option this year, as Ridley gets his opportunity to make an impression Friday against the Chiefs. In his entire 44-game collegiate career at Alabama, Ridley fielded two punt returns for four yards.
