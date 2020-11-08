Ridley (foot) will go through a pregame workout to determine his availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos, but the Falcons aren't optimistic he'll play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old was unable to practice this week due to the foot issue and is officially labeled questionable, but it appears he hasn't progressed much since the release of Friday's injury report. Ridley was limited to 23 snaps last week in Carolina due to the injury, and if he's unable to play Christian Blake may receive the spot start. The Falcons have their bye in Week 10, so Ridley would be afforded an extra week to recover should he sit out Sunday.