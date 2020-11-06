Ridley (foot) was held out of practice again Friday but it listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

While the Falcons will leave the door open, Ridley's inability to practice in any capacity throughout the week hints at an uphill battle to be active come Sunday. The Falcons could take it down to a game-time decision ahead of their 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Christian Blake oh hand to fill in if Ridley can't give it a go. Blake played 54 percent of the offensive snaps in last week's win over Carolina, catching two passes for 14 yards on two targets. The Falcons have bye coming up in Week 10.