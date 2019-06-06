Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Missing practice with sore foot
Ridley was held out of Thursday's practice with a sore foot, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Ridley has reportedly had an impressive offseason and it's not clear how much of a setback this injury might be, though it's possible his removal could've been a mere precaution. We should know more no later than next week, when the Falcons hold mandatory minicamp from June 11 through June 13.
