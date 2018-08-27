Falcons' Calvin Ridley: More drops than catches
Ridley collected one reception for 12 yards in Saturday's 17-6 defeat to the Jaguars.
After picking up his first NFL touchdown last week against the Chiefs, Ridley dropped two of four targets on Saturday night, the second of which nearly resulted in a third-quarter interception for Matt Schaub. The No. 26 overall pick didn't get any looks at returner either after a solid showing in Week 2 of the preseason, as Reggie Davis and Ito Smith fielded kickoffs instead.
